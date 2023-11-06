The No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) are double-digit, 25.5-point favorites against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -25.5 142.5

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona played 18 games last season that went over 142.5 combined points scored.

Lumberjacks outings last year had a 148.5-point average over/under, six more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Lumberjacks were 20-12-0 last season.

UConn sported a 24-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 20-12-0 mark from Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 48.5% 78.6 152.3 64.1 138.8 143 Northern Arizona 18 56.2% 73.7 152.3 74.7 138.8 141.8

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks scored 9.6 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Huskies gave up (64.1).

Northern Arizona went 12-8 against the spread and 8-15 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 2-0 20-13-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 1-0 19-13-0

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Northern Arizona 15-2 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-13 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

