Northern Arizona vs. UConn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) are double-digit, 25.5-point favorites against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-25.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Arizona played 18 games last season that went over 142.5 combined points scored.
- Lumberjacks outings last year had a 148.5-point average over/under, six more points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Lumberjacks were 20-12-0 last season.
- UConn sported a 24-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 20-12-0 mark from Northern Arizona.
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|16
|48.5%
|78.6
|152.3
|64.1
|138.8
|143
|Northern Arizona
|18
|56.2%
|73.7
|152.3
|74.7
|138.8
|141.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Lumberjacks scored 9.6 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Huskies gave up (64.1).
- Northern Arizona went 12-8 against the spread and 8-15 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|24-9-0
|2-0
|20-13-0
|Northern Arizona
|20-12-0
|1-0
|19-13-0
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UConn
|Northern Arizona
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-5
|Away Record
|3-13
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-10-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.