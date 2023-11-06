Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (0-0) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 86-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 86, Northern Arizona 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-26.3)

UConn (-26.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

With 73.7 points per game on offense, Northern Arizona ranked 129th in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 74.7 points per contest, which ranked 306th in college basketball.

The Lumberjacks were 278th in college basketball with 30.0 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Northern Arizona ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.3 per game.

With 10.3 turnovers per game, the Lumberjacks ranked 36th in the nation. They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

The Lumberjacks sank 8.4 threes per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 36.2% three-point percentage (69th-ranked).

With 7.5 threes conceded per game, Northern Arizona was 218th in the nation. It allowed a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 280th in college basketball.

Northern Arizona took 61.5% two-pointers and 38.5% from three-point land last season. Of the team's buckets, 68.3% were two-pointers and 31.7% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.