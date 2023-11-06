The UConn Huskies will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM UConn (-25.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UConn (-25.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

The Lumberjacks won their only game last year when playing as at least 25.5-point underdogs.

UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

A total of 20 Huskies games last season went over the point total.

