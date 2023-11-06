Northern Arizona vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-25.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UConn (-25.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.
- The Lumberjacks won their only game last year when playing as at least 25.5-point underdogs.
- UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- A total of 20 Huskies games last season went over the point total.
