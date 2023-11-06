How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) go up against the No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Northern Arizona vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field, four% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Northern Arizona put together a 9-14 straight up record in games it shot above 39.9% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.
- The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
- When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-15.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Arizona scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (68.9) last season.
- At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
