Monday's game features the LSU Tigers (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) matching up at T-Mobile Arena (on November 6) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 victory for LSU.

Last season, the Buffaloes went 25-9 over the course of the season.

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

Colorado Schedule Analysis

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game last season, with a +877 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and gave up 57.9 per contest (34th in college basketball).

In conference action, LSU scored fewer points per game (77.3) than its overall average (82.3).

In home games, the Tigers scored 8.7 more points per game last year (85.9) than they did on the road (77.2).

Defensively LSU was better at home last year, allowing 52.8 points per game, compared to 63.2 in away games.

Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buffaloes averaged 69.2 points per game last season (97th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (54th in college basketball). They had a +336 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Colorado averaged 3.3 fewer points in Pac-12 games (65.9) than overall (69.2).

At home, the Buffaloes scored 74.1 points per game last season, 9.2 more than they averaged away (64.9).

At home, Colorado gave up 59.2 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 58.9.

