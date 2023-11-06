The Grand Canyon Antelopes will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-17.5) 143.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-17.5) 143.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Grand Canyon went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Antelopes games hit the over 21 out of 30 times last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 18-12-0 ATS last year.

Last year, 19 of the Redhawks' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.