The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Redhawks' opponents knocked down.

Grand Canyon went 14-2 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Redhawks ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 79th.

Last year, the Antelopes put up 75.2 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed.

Grand Canyon went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

Grand Canyon posted 81.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Antelopes played better in home games last season, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Grand Canyon fared better at home last year, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule