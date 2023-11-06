Monday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (0-0) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with Grand Canyon coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 6.

The Antelopes finished 21-10 during the 2022-23 season.

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 69, Saint Mary's (CA) 63

Grand Canyon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Antelopes had a +279 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.0 points per game. They put up 71.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and gave up 62.6 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball.

On offense, Grand Canyon tallied 68.5 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (71.6 points per game) was 3.1 PPG higher.

The Antelopes scored 75.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than they averaged in away games (67.1).

Grand Canyon ceded 59.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.8 in road games.

