At MetLife Stadium on Monday, November 6, the Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets, beginning at 8:15 PM ET. The Chargers should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers are putting up 24.9 points per game offensively this year (ninth in NFL), and they are allowing 24.0 points per game (24th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, the Jets are posting 18.0 points per contest (27th-ranked). They rank seventh in the NFL on the other side of the ball (18.4 points surrendered per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chargers vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+3.5) Over (39.5) Chargers 22, Jets 21

Place your bets on the Chargers-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Chargers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Los Angeles games have hit the over twice this season.

Chargers games have had an average of 49.0 points this season, 9.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Jets based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

New York has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In New York's seven contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total for Jets games is 39.9 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 24.9 24.0 26.3 21.5 23.0 27.3 New York 18.0 18.4 18.0 17.0 18.0 20.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.