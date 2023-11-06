The Morgan State Bears (0-0) are heavy, 32.5-point underdogs against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The point total is 154.5 in the matchup.

Arizona vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -32.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 154.5 points 15 times.

Arizona's contests last season had an average of 153.0 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Arizona had more success against the spread than Morgan State last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark of the Bears.

Arizona vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 15 51.7% 81.9 156.8 71.1 143.4 152.1 Morgan State 7 28% 74.9 156.8 72.3 143.4 145.1

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 81.9 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.3 the Bears allowed.

Arizona had a 10-9 record against the spread and a 21-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Arizona vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 0-0 16-13-0 Morgan State 10-15-0 0-0 12-13-0

Arizona vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Morgan State 15-2 Home Record 10-2 6-4 Away Record 3-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

