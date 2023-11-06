The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (0-0) battle the Morgan State Bears (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

Arizona had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 201st.

Last year, the Wildcats scored 81.9 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.

Arizona had a 21-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, sinking 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule