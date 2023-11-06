How to Watch Arizona vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (0-0) battle the Morgan State Bears (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- Arizona had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 201st.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 81.9 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.
- Arizona had a 21-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, sinking 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark in road games.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
