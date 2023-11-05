Should you wager on Tony Jones Jr. getting into the end zone in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tony Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has run for 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Jones also averages 7.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 21 yards.

Jones has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this year, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Tony Jones Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 12 34 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 8 31 0 4 21 0

