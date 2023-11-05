Oddsmakers have set player props for Kevin Durant, Jalen Duren and others when the Phoenix Suns visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Durant has racked up 27.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eric Gordon Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -115)

Sunday's prop bet for Eric Gordon is 16.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

Gordon's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's over/under (2.5).

Gordon averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -106)

Duren is averaging 18 points during the 2023-24 season, 5.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 15.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (10.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Cade Cunningham's 22.3 points per game average is 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 2.8 more than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.