Oddsmakers have set player props for Kevin Durant, Jalen Duren and others when the Phoenix Suns visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -179)
  • Durant has racked up 27.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points less than Sunday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (7.5).
  • Durant has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST
11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 11.5-point over/under set for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

Eric Gordon Props

PTS AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -115)
  • Sunday's prop bet for Eric Gordon is 16.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.
  • Gordon's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's over/under (2.5).
  • Gordon averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -106)
  • Duren is averaging 18 points during the 2023-24 season, 5.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average of 15.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (10.5).

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +148)
  • Cade Cunningham's 22.3 points per game average is 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).
  • Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 2.8 more than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

