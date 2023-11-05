Two struggling teams hit the court when the Phoenix Suns (2-4) visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on November 5, 2023. The Suns will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Pistons, who have lost three straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Pistons are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Suns put up only 0.2 more points per game (110.7) than the Pistons give up (110.5).

Phoenix has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns averaged 114.1 points per game last year at home, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged away from home (113.2).

In 2022-23, Phoenix ceded 109.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 113.9.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Suns performed better at home last season, making 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries