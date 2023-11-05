As they prepare for a matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-4), the Phoenix Suns (2-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5 at Little Caesars Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Suns suffered a 112-100 loss to the 76ers. Kevin Durant put up 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Suns.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Questionable Back Devin Booker SG Questionable Ankle 32 6 8 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Alec Burks: Questionable (Forearm), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 222.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.