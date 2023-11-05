Suns vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.
Suns vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|222.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 222.5 points three times.
- Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 221.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs Pistons Additional Info
Suns vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|3
|50%
|110.7
|220.7
|111.2
|221.7
|226.5
|Pistons
|2
|33.3%
|110
|220.7
|110.5
|221.7
|219.0
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns record 110.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 110.5 the Pistons give up.
- Phoenix has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when putting up more than 110.5 points.
Suns vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|3-3
|1-2
|3-3
|Pistons
|3-3
|1-1
|3-3
Suns vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Suns
|Pistons
|110.7
|110
|18
|19
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|111.2
|110.5
|14
|11
|3-0
|3-1
|2-1
|2-2
