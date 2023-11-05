The Detroit Pistons (0-1) square off against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant recorded 29.7 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Jusuf Nurkic averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 assists and 9.1 boards.

Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen recorded 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bol Bol's stats last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Killian Hayes posted 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He sank 37.7% of his shots from the field and 28% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren collected 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists. He sank 44.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Alec Burks' numbers last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Suns vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Suns 110.3 Points Avg. 113.6 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 45.4% Field Goal % 46.7% 35.1% Three Point % 37.4%

