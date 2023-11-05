When Rondale Moore takes the field for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 9 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's stat line shows 19 grabs for 123 yards. He averages 15.4 yards receiving per game.

Moore, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0

