Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the fewest passing yards in the league, 163.3 per game.

Brown's stat line so far this season shows 38 catches for a team-best 416 yards and four scores. He averages 52 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 69 times.

Brown vs. the Browns

Brown vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 163.3 passing yards per game given up by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Browns' defense ranks third in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Brown has received 25.8% of his team's 267 passing attempts this season (69 targets).

He is averaging six yards per target (104th in NFL play), picking up 416 yards on 69 passes thrown his way.

Brown has tallied a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Brown (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 30.0% of the time in the red zone (30 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

