Kyler Murray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Murray's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of last year's season stats, Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game) and 14 touchdowns, with seven picks. He connected on 66.4% of his passes (259-for-390), and had 67 carries for 418 yards three touchdowns.

Kyler Murray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Week 9 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Murray 2022 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 259 390 66.4% 2,368 14 7 6.1 67 418 3

Murray Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 22 34 193 2 0 5 29 0 Week 2 @Raiders 31 49 277 1 1 5 28 1 Week 3 Rams 37 58 314 0 0 2 8 0 Week 4 @Panthers 23 32 207 2 1 12 26 1 Week 5 Eagles 28 42 250 1 1 4 42 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 23 37 222 0 1 10 100 0 Week 7 Saints 20 29 204 1 0 7 30 0 Week 8 @Vikings 31 44 326 3 2 6 36 0 Week 9 Seahawks 25 35 175 2 0 8 60 0 Week 12 Chargers 18 29 191 2 1 7 56 1 Week 14 Patriots 1 1 9 0 0 1 3 0

