Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +188 (Bet $10 to win $18.80 if he scores a TD)

Ingram has rushed for 64 yards (12.8 per game) on 24 carries.

Ingram also has four catches for 26 yards (5.2 per game) on the year.

Ingram does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

Keaontay Ingram Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 40 0 2 11 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 9 0 1 7 0

