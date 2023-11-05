Will Emari Demercado Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emari Demercado did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Demercado's stats below.
Rep Emari Demercado and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 9, Demercado has 49 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (16 targets) for 64 yards.
Keep an eye on Demercado's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Emari Demercado Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tyjae Spears
- Click Here for Josh Whyle
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for DeAndre Hopkins
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Demercado 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|49
|195
|1
|4.0
|16
|12
|64
|0
Demercado Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|-2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|45
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|13
|58
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|20
|78
|0
|1
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.