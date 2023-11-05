The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) enter a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

Before the Browns take on the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 10 38.5 -500 +375

Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played five games this season that have gone over 38.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Arizona games this season has been 43.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cardinals have registered a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +375 or more on the moneyline.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has an average total of 39.4 in their outings this year, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have registered a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).

Cleveland has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Browns vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 22.0 19 19.9 9 39.4 3 7 Cardinals 18.9 20 26.6 28 43.3 5 8

Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

The Cardinals have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Browns have outscored their opponents by only 15 points this season (2.1 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 62 points (7.7 per game).

Browns

Over its past three contests, Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The Browns have totaled only 15 more points than their opponents this season (2.1 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 62 points (7.7 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.3 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.3 26.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-0-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.4 39.8 39.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.5 21.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-1 0-3-1 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

