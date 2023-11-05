Arizona (1-7) brings a five-game losing streak into a matchup with Cleveland (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 13 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Browns and the Cardinals and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Cardinals vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have been winning two times, have been losing four times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Browns have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In seven games this year, the Browns have been outscored in the second quarter two times and won five times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Cardinals have been outscored in the third quarter six times and won two times in eight games this season.

In seven games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost one time, and tied two times.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

In seven games this year, the Browns have lost the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Cardinals have had the lead four times and have been losing four times.

In seven games this season, the Browns have been winning after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half four times.

2nd Half

Out of eight games this year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), been outscored six times (0-6), and tied one time (0-1).

The Browns have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in three games (1-2).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second half.

