Yuna Nishimura will compete at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club, taking place from November 2-4.

Yuna Nishimura will compete at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic with odds of +2800 to win.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

+2800 Odds to Win

Yuna Nishimura Insights

Nishimura has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 19 rounds, Nishimura has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Nishimura has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Nishimura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Nishimura hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -3 275 0 17 2 3 $592,681

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Nishimura finished fourth when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Nishimura has played in the past year has been 48 yards shorter than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Nishimura's Last Time Out

Nishimura was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship placed her in the 65th percentile.

Nishimura shot better than only 19% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Nishimura fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Nishimura had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Nishimura recorded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

At that last outing, Nishimura's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Nishimura finished the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Nishimura underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

