Week 10 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams in action. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Arizona State vs. Utah

Week 10 Pac-12 Results

Utah 55 Arizona State 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Utah (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 39.5

Team Stat Comparison

UtahArizona State
513Total Yards83
161Passing Yards40
352Rushing Yards43
0Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 10 Pac-12 Games

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 24 USC Trojans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington (-3)

Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Martin Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington State (-13.5)

No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Folsom Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)

No. 20 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)

