The Week 10 college football slate features six games involving teams from the Big Sky. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Poly Mustangs at Eastern Washington Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland State Vikings at UC Davis Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!