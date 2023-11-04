The No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2) have a Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Utah vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah 29, Arizona State 14

Utah 29, Arizona State 14 Utah has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Utes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Arizona State has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Sun Devils have not won as an underdog of +325 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Utes have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (-11.5)



Utah (-11.5) Utah is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

In 2023, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Arizona State has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Sun Devils have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) This season, three of Utah's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 38.5 points.

There have been five Arizona State games that have finished with a combined score over 38.5 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 38.5 is 2.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (21.3 points per game) and Arizona State (19.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.1 46.8 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 26.7 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 54.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 32.2 37 ATS Record 4-2-1 2-2-1 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-4 0-2

