Player prop bet options for Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Phoenix Suns at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Suns vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Kevin Durant's 27.7 points per game are 0.8 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Durant has dished out 4.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

Durant has hit 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Saturday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 9.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 9.3.

His per-game rebound average of 10.0 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Embiid on Saturday is 1.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (31.0).

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged 7.0 assists per game this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Embiid's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Saturday is 6.8 less than his season scoring average (30.3).

He has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Maxey has averaged 6.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

