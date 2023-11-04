The Phoenix Suns (2-3) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for a Saturday, November 4 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) at Wells Fargo Center, which starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Suns are coming off of a 132-121 loss to the Spurs in their last outing on Thursday. Devin Booker scored 31 points in the Suns' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Personal)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

NBCS-PH and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.