The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (2-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5.

Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -4.5 220.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.
  • Phoenix has a 223.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.3 more points than this game's total.
  • Phoenix has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.
  • The Suns have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
  • Phoenix has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns' 112.8 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.
  • When it scores more than 105.5 points, Phoenix is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Suns vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns 76ers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
37-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 37-13
38-15
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 43-7
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 38-13
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-11

