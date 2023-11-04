Suns vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (2-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5.
Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-4.5
|220.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.
- Phoenix has a 223.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.3 more points than this game's total.
- Phoenix has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Suns have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- Phoenix has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Suns vs 76ers Additional Info
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns' 112.8 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.
- When it scores more than 105.5 points, Phoenix is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Suns vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Suns
|76ers
|113.6
|115.2
|17
|14
|37-15
|37-13
|38-15
|43-7
|111.6
|110.9
|6
|3
|34-19
|38-13
|39-14
|40-11
