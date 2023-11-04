The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) clash with the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and AZFamily.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posted 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists last season, shooting 55.8% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic collected 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Drew Eubanks' numbers last season were 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Grayson Allen posted 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

Bol Bol recorded 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Per game, Joel Embiid provided points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season. He also put up 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocks (seventh in NBA).

James Harden posted 21.0 points, 6.1 boards and 10.7 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists. He made 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Tyrese Maxey put up 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. He sank 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 2.7 treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton's stats last season included 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He sank 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Suns vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Suns 115.2 Points Avg. 113.6 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 48.7% Field Goal % 46.7% 38.7% Three Point % 37.4%

