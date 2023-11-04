Sean Durzi will be among those in action Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Durzi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 22:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Durzi has a goal in four of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 10 games this year, Durzi has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 10 games this season, Durzi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Durzi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Durzi has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 7 Points 2 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.