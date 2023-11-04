The Montana State Bobcats (6-2) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

Montana State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 42 points per game) and scoring defense (18th-best with 19.4 points allowed per game) this year. With 366.5 total yards per game on offense, Northern Arizona ranks 56th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 94th, allowing 394.9 total yards per game.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Montana State 366.5 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.6 (3rd) 394.9 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.6 (34th) 132.3 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.3 (1st) 234.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (81st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has compiled 1,154 yards (144.3 per game) while completing 69% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Devon Starling, has carried the ball 110 times for 513 yards (64.1 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 158 yards.

Chase Belcher has totaled 194 yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Coleman Owen has collected 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 522 (65.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has three touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has collected 296 receiving yards (37 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

BJ Fleming has racked up 159 reciving yards (19.9 ypg) this season.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has thrown for 733 yards, completing 55.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 528 yards (66 ypg) on 65 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Julius Davis has racked up 514 yards on 71 attempts, scoring four times.

Treyton Pickering's 291 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 14 receptions and two touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has put up a 275-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 23 targets.

Ty McCullouch has been the target of 14 passes and compiled 13 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

