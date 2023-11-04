Our computer model predicts the Montana State Bobcats will beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bobcat Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-19.9) 60.0 Montana State 40, Northern Arizona 20

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Lumberjacks games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

Lumberjacks vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 42.0 19.4 54.3 20.3 29.8 18.5 Northern Arizona 25.6 30.8 30.8 32.5 20.5 29.0

