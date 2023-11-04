Nick Schmaltz will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets meet at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Schmaltz are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus this season, in 20:09 per game on the ice, is -3.

In three of 10 games this season, Schmaltz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schmaltz has a point in seven games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

In six of 10 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schmaltz has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 10 Points 2 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.