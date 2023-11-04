The Arizona Coyotes, with Matias Maccelli, are in action Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Maccelli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 15:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Maccelli has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Maccelli has a point in seven of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Maccelli has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.