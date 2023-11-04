In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Logan Cooley to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cooley's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

