On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Liam O'Brien going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

O'Brien has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

