Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 4?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Liam O'Brien going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Brien stats and insights
- O'Brien has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
- O'Brien has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.