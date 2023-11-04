When the Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Lawson Crouse find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Crouse has picked up one assist on the power play.

Crouse's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.3 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

