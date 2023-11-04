James Madison vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) will have their first-ranked run defense on display versus the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) and the No. 24 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Dukes are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Georgia State matchup.
James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-5.5)
|54.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-5.5)
|54.5
|-230
|+188
James Madison vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- James Madison has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Georgia State is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
