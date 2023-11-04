The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Booker, in his most recent game (November 2 loss against the Spurs), produced 31 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-114)

Over 27.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-108)

Over 7.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last season, third in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.2.

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 32 29 3 5 2 1 0 11/7/2022 43 28 7 5 1 0 1

