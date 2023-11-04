The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) on the road on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Coyotes (+110) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog six times, and won two of those games.

Arizona is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Arizona has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 33 (11th) 35 (25th) Goals Allowed 27 (10th) 5 (20th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 11 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (24th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 33 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

The Coyotes' 27 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

Their +6 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

