Coyotes vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) on the road on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-130)
|Coyotes (+110)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog six times, and won two of those games.
- Arizona is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Arizona has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|31 (14th)
|Goals
|33 (11th)
|35 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|27 (10th)
|5 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (6th)
|11 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (24th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes' 33 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 27 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +6 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
