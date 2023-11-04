Coyotes vs. Jets November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Arizona Coyotes' Logan Cooley will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Nick Schmaltz has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and put up six assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 10 total points (one per game).
- With nine total points (0.9 per game), including four goals and five assists through 10 games, Clayton Keller is key for Arizona's attack.
- This season, Cooley has one goal and seven assists for Winnipeg.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 3-1-0 in five games this season, conceding 10 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 113 saves and a .919 save percentage, 18th in the league.
Jets Players to Watch
- One of Winnipeg's leading offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, with nine points (six goals, three assists) and an average ice time of 21:41 per game.
- Mark Scheifele has chipped in with nine points (four goals, five assists).
- Morrissey has seven points for Winnipeg, via one goal and six assists.
- Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-1. He has given up seven goals (3.38 goals against average) and racked up 48 saves.
Coyotes vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.3
|11th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|9th
|10th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|25th
|12.82%
|Power Play %
|23.81%
|10th
|30th
|69.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.22%
|27th
