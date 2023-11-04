Coyotes vs. Jets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1), who have +110 odds, on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs. Jets Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-130
|+108
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 10 games this season.
- The Jets have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-2).
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in six games this season, with two upset wins (33.3%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- Arizona is 1-4 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.