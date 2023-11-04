The Arizona Wildcats (5-3) and the 18th-ranked run defense will host the No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) and the ninth-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Wildcats are just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest's point total is set at 50.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, UCLA has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by allowing only 15 points per game. The offense ranks 48th (30.9 points per game). With 31.3 points per game on offense, Arizona ranks 46th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 38th, giving up 21 points per contest.

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCLA vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCLA -2.5 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Arizona Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 461.7 yards per game in their past three games (-8-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 335.3 (49th-ranked).

The Wildcats are 27th in college football in points scored for the past three games (37.3 per game) and 23rd-worst in points allowed (24.3).

Arizona is 27th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (306.7 per game), and -29-worst in passing yards allowed (231.3).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have rushed for 155 yards per game (20th-worst in college football) and conceded 104 on the ground (57th).

The Wildcats are unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over their past three games.

Arizona has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's ATS record is 6-1-0 this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread five times this season (5-0 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Out of Arizona's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

This season, Arizona has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

This season, Arizona has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has racked up 1,221 yards on 75.8% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has run for 488 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on 22 catches, totaling 298 yards and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has compiled 297 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has hauled in 672 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has 59 receptions (on 76 targets) for a total of 445 yards (55.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan's 26 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 323 yards (40.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Taylor Upshaw leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 13 tackles.

Jacob Manu, Arizona's top tackler, has 50 tackles, two TFL, and 3.5 sacks this year.

Tacario Davis leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 16 tackles and one pass defended.

