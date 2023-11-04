Arizona vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2), with college football's second-ranked run defense, square off versus the Arizona Wildcats (5-3) and their 18th-ranked run D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bruins are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Arizona vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-2.5)
|51.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-2.5)
|51.5
|-140
|+116
Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Arizona is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- UCLA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Bruins are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
