The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2), with college football's second-ranked run defense, square off versus the Arizona Wildcats (5-3) and their 18th-ranked run D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bruins are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-2.5) 51.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCLA (-2.5) 51.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona vs. UCLA Betting Trends

  • Arizona is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
  • UCLA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Bruins are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

