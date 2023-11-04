The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) and the Arizona Wildcats (5-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Arizona Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

UCLA has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 13th-best in total offense (466.8 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (277.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Arizona is compiling 31.3 points per contest (45th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (21 points given up per game).

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Venue: Arizona Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Arizona vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Arizona UCLA 441.1 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.8 (19th) 342.1 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.5 (8th) 155.1 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.4 (9th) 286 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.4 (50th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (123rd) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (14th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,221 yards on 75.8% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has run for 488 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on 22 catches, totaling 298 yards and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has compiled 297 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has totaled 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 672 (84 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has put together a 445-yard season so far with eight touchdowns. He's caught 59 passes on 76 targets.

Tanner McLachlan's 29 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has recorded 1,330 yards (166.3 ypg) on 87-of-168 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 673 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

TJ Harden has carried the ball 88 times for 466 yards (58.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Logan Loya has hauled in 34 catches for 421 yards (52.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 407 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moliki Matavao has been the target of 14 passes and compiled eight catches for 203 yards, an average of 25.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

