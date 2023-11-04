Arizona vs. UCLA Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins square off at 10:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Wildcats. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Arizona vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Arizona (+2.5)
|Under (50.5)
|Arizona 26, UCLA 22
Arizona Betting Info (2023)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.
- Arizona is a 5-0 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- In Wildcats seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- Arizona games this season have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 10.9 more than the point total in this matchup.
UCLA Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 59.2% chance to win.
- The Bruins are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- UCLA is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- One Bruins game (out of seven) has hit the over this season.
- UCLA games average 55.9 total points per game this season, 5.4 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Wildcats vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCLA
|30.9
|15
|34.8
|13.3
|27
|16.8
|Arizona
|31.3
|21
|30
|17
|32.5
|25
