Arizona State vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2), with college football's eighth-ranked rushing defense, meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6) and their 19th-ranked rushing D on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Utes are massive, 11-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-11)
|41.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Utah (-11.5)
|41.5
|-400
|+310
Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Arizona State has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 11 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.
- Utah has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Utes have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
